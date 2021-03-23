STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Param Bir letter row: Security beefed up at residences of Anil Deshmukh, Devendra Fadnavis

It was a precautionary step, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone II Vinita S.

Published: 23rd March 2021 12:44 AM

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Amid the ongoing political tussle in the state, the police on Monday increased the security at the residences of Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh as well as former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis here.

Platoons of Riot Control Police (RCP) were deployed at Deshmukh's residence at GPO Square and Fadnavis' residence near Trikoni Park.

The police has also put up barricades in front of Deshmukh's house for proper monitoring of vehicles.

Sources said that the security was beefed up after the protests held by BJP and NCP workers on Sunday.

The BJP workers demanded resignation of Deshmukh over allegations of corruption leveled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

On Sunday, Fadnavis had addressed a press conference in the city, targeting Deshmukh.

