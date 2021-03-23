STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parliament panel rebukes police official for not providing enough security to MP Hanuman Beniwal

Barmer SP Sharad Choudhary and Amit Dhaka, Special Secretary to Chief Minister of Rajasthan, were summoned by the parliamentary committee of Privileges on Tuesday on this issue.

Published: 23rd March 2021 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Hanuman Beniwal

Hanuman Beniwal (Photo: Twitter / Hanuman Beniwal)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel on Wednesday came down heavily on a Rajasthan police official for failing to provide adequate security to RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal which allegedly led to attack on him, sources said.

The sources said while Choudhary deposed before the panel, Dhaka skipped the meeting.

The committee members took serious note of Dhaka not attending the meeting and questioned Choudhary about his absence.

They also grilled him for not providing adequate security to Beniwal, they said.

Earlier this year, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) Beniwal was attacked during his visit to Barmer.

The parliamentary panel had summoned top officials of the Rajasthan government on the same issue earlier as well.

