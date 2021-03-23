STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PSI recruitment: Gujarat refutes social media message on SC quota

The state Social Justice and Empowerment department, in a statement, said the rules governing the recruitment are as per the law and all reservation norms were being followed.

Exam, test

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Monday refuted a message circulating on social media claiming that reservations for Scheduled Caste (SC) communities had been done away with in the recruitment of 372 police personnel.

The social media message said only three out of 372 sub inspectors posts, comprising 300 in regular police units and 72 in State Reserve Police, for which recruitment will be done were reserved for SC candidates.

The state government said it was following all Supreme Court directives, adding that, in case of the recruitment of PSIs, the recruitment board took into account surplus and deficit of posts in each category and announced the vacancies to be filled.

Thus, the department's statement said, of 300 vacancies, 158 went to general category, one to SCs, 46 to STs, 65 to SEBCs, and 30 to EWS.

Similarly, for the set of 72 SRP PSI vacancies, two went to SCs, 37 to general category, six to STs, 20 to SEBCs and seven to EWS.

