Ruckus in Parliament on Maharashtra issue, MP ‘threatened’

The allegations of corruption against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh raised echoed in both Houses of Parliament on Monday.

Published: 23rd March 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Lok Sabha

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The allegations of corruption against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh raised echoed in both Houses of Parliament on Monday. The BJP stepped up attack on the Uddhav Thackeray government and sought its resignation. 

BJP MP Manoj Kotak raised the issue in the Lok Sabha during zero hour, inviting strong protests from Shiv Sena and the NCP members, who said the issue was a state subject. Later, NCP MP Supriya Sule, while taking part in a discussion on a legislative proposal, expressed anguish saying the treasury benches hijacked the ‘Zero Hour’ for political purposes to target the state government. 

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted following uproar as the treasury benches raised the issue during the question hour. The House failed to perform any business during the first half. 

Later, Amravati MP Navneet Rana wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her after she raised the Sachin Waze issue in the House. Rana alleged that Sawant threatened her in the LS lobby, saying “I will see how you roam in Maharashtra,”. She sought police action against the south Mumbai MP.

