Situation of anarchy in Maharashtra to save Anil Deshmukh, says BJP MP Sushil Modi

Modi gave Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the allegations of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister.

Published: 23rd March 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 03:29 PM

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushil Modi on Tuesday said that a situation of anarchy has emerged in Maharashtra to save Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"A situation of anarchy has emerged in Maharashtra to save Anil Deshmukh. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is fearing if there will be investigation of Home Minister then Deshmukh might reveal something which may go against him and might invite troubles to his government," Modi told ANI

Former Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh on Monday filed a petition before the Supreme Court claiming that Deshmukh "pressurised" him to probe the role of certain BJP leaders and to "somehow implicate" them in the case of the death of MP Mohan Delkar but he "did not succumb" to the pressure.

Singh, in his plea, also repeated the graft allegations he had made against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and also accused the Maharashtra Home Minister of interfering in police investigations.

The former Mumbai top cop said Deshmukh indulged in "corrupt malpractices" in transfers and postings in the Home Department.

Singh on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices".

In his letter, Singh said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

However, Deshmukh had rejected these allegations and threatened to file a defamation suit against Param Bir Singh.

The allegations were made a day after Deshmukh had said that Param Bir Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Sachin Waze were probed without obstruction.

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle.

Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

