STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Talks between Indus Commissioners of India, Pakistan underway

The talks as part of the annual Permanent Indus Commission meeting are being held after a gap of over two years.

Published: 23rd March 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

India Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A host of issues under the Indus Waters Treaty, including Pakistan's objections to the design of Indian hydropower projects on Chenab river, are likely to be discussed between the Indus Commissioners of the two countries as part of their annual meeting underway here Tuesday.

The talks as part of the annual Permanent Indus Commission meeting are being held after a gap of over two years.

The Indian delegation is being led by PK Saxena who will be joined by his advisors from the Central Water Commission, the Central Electricity Authority and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation.

The Pakistan delegation is led by its Indus Commissioner Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah.

The delegation arrived here on Monday evening.

During the two-day talks that began on Tuesday, Pakistan is likely to raise objections on the design of the Indian hydropower projects on Chenab river whose water is largely assigned to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty.

This year's meeting will be the first between the two commissioners after the August 2019 nullification of the operative provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The erstwhile state was also carved into two union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

India has since cleared several hydropower projects for the region.

Of these, Durbuk Shyok (19 MW), Shankoo (18. MW), Nimu Chilling (24 MW), Rongdo (12 MW), Ratan Nag (10.5 MW) are in Leh; while Mangdum Sangra (19 MW), Kargil Hunderman (25 MW) and Tamasha (12 MW) have been cleared for Kargil.

India had informed Pakistan about the projects.

The issue is expected to come up for discussion during the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Saxena said, "India is committed towards full utilisation of its rights under the Treaty and believes in an amicable solution of issues through discussion."

The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) warrants the two commissioners to meet at least once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan.

However, last year's meeting scheduled to be held New Delhi in March was cancelled, a first since the Treaty came into being, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In July 2020, India had proposed to Pakistan that the meeting for discussing pending issues pertaining to Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) be held virtually in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but Pakistan insisted on holding talks at the Attari check post.

However, in response, India said it is not conducive to hold the meeting at the Attari Joint Check Post due to the pandemic.

With the improvement in situation, this mandatory meeting is being held with all COVID-19 related protocols.

The meeting will take place after a gap of nearly two and half years.

The last meeting took place in Lahore in August 2018.

Under the provisions of Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, all the water of the eastern rivers - Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi amounting to around 33 million acre feet (MAF) annually -- is allocated to India for unrestricted use.

The waters of western rivers - Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab -- amounting to around 135 MAF annually has been assigned largely to Pakistan.

According to the Treaty, India has been given the right to generate hydroelectricity through run of the river projects on the western rivers subject to specific criteria for design and operation.

The Treaty also gives right to Pakistan to raise objections on design of Indian hydroelectric projects on western rivers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indus Commissioners india pakistan talks
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp