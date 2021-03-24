STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

 Accusing teacher of harassment, boy dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh

The police's cyber cell decoded the message and found that the boy had accused the victim of physically and mentally harassing him, following which the teacher was arrested.

Published: 24th March 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BILASPUR: A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after accusing a former teacher of physical harassment in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Aradhana Ekka (30) was arrested on Tuesday based on the suicide note posted by the boy on social media before killing himself, station house officer of Torwa police station Parivesh Tiwari said.

The Class 11 student of a private school was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Devrikhurd area on March 18, the official said.

The boy lived with his mother, who had stepped out of the house, and on return, found her son hanging, he said.

"Investigations revealed that the boy had posted a 'scheduled message' (that automatically gets posted on a specified date) tagging his friends on Telegram and Instagram social media platforms before taking the extreme step.

The message was written in English in a coded form," Tiwari said.

The police's cyber cell decoded the message and found that the boy had accused Ekka of physically and mentally harassing him, following which the teacher was arrested, he said.

Ekka, a resident of Sirgitti area, was earlier teaching in the victim's school, but moved to a government school, the official said.

The accused remained in contact with the boy and kept visiting his house and even met him on the day of the suicide, he said.

The accused was booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC and sections 11 (sexual harassment) and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide harassment mental health
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp