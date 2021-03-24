STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid fresh COVID-19 surge, Madhya Pradesh extends Sunday lock-down to four more cities

Sunday lock-down to be effective in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Khargone, Betul and Chhindwara

Published: 24th March 2021 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

The lock-down in the seven cities will be effective from 10 pm on Saturday and continue till 6 am on Monday. . (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With the fresh COVID-19 wave soaring with each passing day in Madhya Pradesh, the state government decided on Wednesday to extend the Sunday lock-down to four more cities.

The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, meanwhile, ruled out total lock-down in the state but made it clear that more restrictions will be put in place during the coming festive season.

After the COVID-19 situation review meeting in Bhopal, which was chaired by the CM, it was decided to extend the Sunday lock-down (presently in place in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur) to four more cities, including Ratlam, Chhindwara, Betul and Khargone – which are among those cities reporting a major spurt in cases of the killer infection.

The lock-down in the seven cities will be effective from 10 pm on Saturday and continue till 6 am on Monday. Industrial activity, examinations, medical emergencies and airport and railway station bound travellers, however, will be exempt from the Sunday lock-down.

It was also decided to close cinema halls, clubs and swimming pools in those districts, whose daily average is more than 20 cases. Post-death ceremonies, including Uthawana and Mrityubhoj, will be banned in these districts. Even in marriage programs, not more than 50 persons will be allowed, while a maximum of 20 persons will be allowed in funeral processions.

In restaurants of these districts where daily cases are high, dining will be banned and only take away service will be allowed.

Meanwhile, the state reported 1712 new cases and seven deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases so far in the state to 2,80,289 and 3919 deaths. With 1700-plus more cases reported over the last 24 hours, the presently active cases in the state breached the 10,000 marks at 10,047 cases.

The daily positivity rate in the state too rose from the previous day’s 6.5% to 6.7% on Wednesday.

Indore continued to be the prime COVID-19 hotspot with 477 new cases and 2240 total active cases, while Bhopal was close with 385 new cases, but with 2766 active cases, which was more than Indore. Jabalpur which reported 143 new cases presently has 758 active cases. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh MP covid cases MP Sunday lockdown
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp