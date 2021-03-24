STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam election: Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi's 84-year-old mother campaigns for him

Moved by her determination, social activists Medha Patkar and Sandeep Pandey have also joined her from Wednesday to campaign for the jailed anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act leader.

Published: 24th March 2021 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Assam activist Akhil Gogoi

Activist and president of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi (File Photo)

By PTI

SIVASAGAR: Priyada Gogoi is 84 years old and has many ailments, but she is walking the narrow lanes on a campaign trail amidst all the hullabaloo of Assembly polls in Assam for the last 10 days only to free her son -- Akhil Gogoi.

Moved by her determination, social activists Medha Patkar and Sandeep Pandey have also joined her from Wednesday to campaign for the jailed anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act leader, who is contesting from the Sivasagar constituency.

Priyada Gogoi, who hails from Selenghat in neighbouring Jorhat district, has been camping in Sivasagar district for the last seven days and leading the campaigning of Raijor Dal, the newly floated political outfit of her son.

READ| Assam activist Akhil Gogoi alleges torture in custody, claims NIA offered bail if he joined BJP

"I am campaigning only for my son. I want to see my son free. I know that only the people can free my son from jail. Winning this election will be the first step for him to come out of the caged life," she told PTI.

At 84 years, she has many old age related ailments but 'Maa', affectionately called by everyone, has not missed a single day of campaigning, said Raijor Dal working president Bhasco De Saikia.

"Maa is very active and inspiring us all. From the morning till evening, she is visiting every lane and street of Sivasagar and appealing to people to vote for her son. We are in awe seeing her determination," he added.

Initially, she was commuting from her home at Selenghat, but is now staying in Sivasagar to save time, Saikia said.

Raijor Dal took out a huge procession of several thousand sympathisers in Sivasagar on Wednesday, bringing life to a complete standstill in this historic town, in support of their candidate Akhil Gogoi.

Priyada Gogoi was leading the procession sitting on an open jeep and appealing to all bystanders with folded hands to vote for her son.

Joining her, Patkar said: "Akhil Gogoi is the only strong voice fighting against corruption in Assam.

And we all know how corrupt is BJP and its leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.

" She alleged that the ruling BJP is dividing people on the basis of religion and caste in the name of doing politics, and warned the people of Assam and West Bengal to cast their votes keeping in mind that.

Akhil Gogoi was last year admitted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for COVID-19 treatment and he remains there for other ailments.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him in December 2019 for his alleged role in violent anti- Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests across the state.

The Sivasagar constituency, from where Gogoi is contesting, is going for polls in the first phase on March 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyada Gogoi Akhil Gogoi Assam elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp