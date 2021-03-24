STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Attendees asked to remove pherans at conference in J-K as part of security measures

An official of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Security Wing said they had orders "from above" to not allow anyone wearing 'pheran' inside the conference hall as part of the security measure.

Published: 24th March 2021 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Police (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Participants at a religious conference, where Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was the chief guest, were on Tuesday asked to remove their 'pherans' (Kashmiri cloaks) as part of the security measures.

An official of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Security Wing said they had orders "from above" to not allow anyone wearing 'pheran' inside the conference hall as part of the security measure.

Several dozens of people, including religious leaders, took part in the "Confluence of Religious Leaders in Kashmir" conference at SKICC here, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt governor Sinha was the chief guest at the function.

However, amid continuous rains, several participants -- many of whom had come from far off places if the valley -- were asked to remove their 'pherans' at the entrance of the conference venue, causing inconvenience to them.

Many participants had to go back outside the SKICC complex amid rains to keep their 'pherans' in their vehicles.

"We are facing difficulties. We came here to attend this conference, but we were told to remove our 'pherans' which is not good in this weather," Ghulam Khan, a participant told reporters.

Another participant, Hilal Ahmad, said they fail to understand the logic behind the move to ban the entry of participants wearing 'pherans'.

"The elderly people came here in 'pherans' because it is very cold and raining, but they are not allowed inside because someone in Jammu says 'pherans' should be banned," he said.

"Tomorrow they will ban jackets or head scarfs which our sisters wear. I fail to understand that one hand they say Kashmiris are their own, but on the other, they do such things," Ahmad said.

The participants said the security personnel frisked and checked every participant before entering the venue and there was no need for such a diktat.

"When they frisk us at multiple points, what is the logic behind this diktat? The 'pheran' is not our traditional wear, it protects from cold and rain also. This is not a good thing," Feroz Khan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pheran J&K Police
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp