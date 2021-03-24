Beware of Congress-AIUDF 'Mahajoth' as it's 'Mahajhoot', alleges PM Modi at Assam rally

By PTI

BIHPURIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon the people of Assam to beware of the Congress-AIUDF 'Mahajoth' (grand alliance) as it is a 'Mahajhoot' (grand lie).

Slamming the Congress, Modi, while addressing an election rally here, said the grand old party does not have ideals or able leaders.

"Congress ke paas na neta hai na niti, sirf Mahajhoot hai (Congress doesn't have either a leader or ideals, it only has a grand lie)," he said.

"I have come to awaken you to the fact that Congress's hand is with those forces that are a danger to the state's identity and culture," Modi said.

Attacking the opposition alliance, he said that Congress can go to any extent to win elections.

"Now Congress has aligned with a party which was born and thrived on the strength of the infiltrators," he said. Alleging that Congress divides people, he said, "They can do anything, betray anyone for votes."

The prime minister claimed that the NDA government has taken steps to check illegal infiltration from Bangladesh and strengthen border security.

"With the people's increasing trust in the BJP government which has protected the state's cultural heritage and traditions, can you hand Assam over to those who will allow entry of illegal immigrants to destroy the state's identity?" he said.

The prime minister is on a day-long visit to Assam to address two election rallies at Bihpuria and Sipajhar.