STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Carpet of tulips to greet visitors in Srinagar from tomorrow

A flower carpet of about 15 lakh tulips in a variety of hues is set to greet you at Asia’s largest Tulip Garden spread over 30 hectares on the banks of the lake as it opens for public on March 25.

Published: 24th March 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:   From Thursday, Srinagar’s Dal Lake area will surprise you with colours and fragrance unique to Kashmir: A flower carpet of about 15 lakh tulips in a variety of hues is set to greet you at Asia’s largest Tulip Garden spread over 30 hectares on the banks of the lake as it opens for public on March 25.

There’s more: Tulip Festival awaits you in the first week of April. Farooq Ahmad Rather, Director, Floriculture, told this newspaper that a record number of 15 lakh tulips of various colours will bloom in the garden this year.

The tulip bloom is expected to last till end-April. Rather said his department has planted early, mid, mid-late and late varieties of the flower to ensure that the garden remains open for a month. “We have planted 62 varieties of tulips, which will give a new and even more picturesque look to the garden,” said an official. Hardly any tourist witnessed the tulip bloom last year and the gardeners’ hard work remained unnoticed and unappreciated as the garden remained closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rather said adequate measures have been taken to ensure that Covid protocols are followed this year. “We won’t allow anybody to enter without wearing a mask. Thermal scanners will also be put up and the visitors will be requested to follow social distancing within the garden premises,” he said. Hand sanitisers will also be available.

The director said he hopes a large number of local, domestic and foreign travellers will turn up at the garden, which was thrown open in 2007 by then Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. “We expect VIPs to visit the garden during the Tulip festival, which will lead to a boost in tourist arrivals in the Valley. Overall, all tourism stakeholders — hoteliers, house boat owners, shikara wallas, ponywalas, shopkeepers  all of them will benefit because of the Tulip festival,” said an official in the know.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tulips jammu and kashmir dal lake
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp