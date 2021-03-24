STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre allays concerns on Covishield; says both vaccines effective against foreign variants

The AEFI committee which closely keeps track and records adverse events following immunisations has concluded that thrombosis events due to Covishield in India is not a problem.

Published: 24th March 2021 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Covishield is safe and there is "no signal of concern" regarding it as of now, the Centre asserted on Wednesday amid reports of possible side-effects of the Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and its suspension in some European countries.

The AEFI committee which closely keeps track and records adverse events following immunisations has "concluded that thrombosis events due to Covishield in India is not a problem".

"There is no signal whatsoever for this concern. Covishield is safe, please proceed with its scale-up and uptake. We want to assure that there is no risk of blood clotting-related complications that were suspected in some nations with Covishield," NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said in response to a query at a press conference.

ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said that both Covishield and Covaxin are effective against the UK and the Brazilian variants.

He was asked if the vaccines that are being used right now in India are effective against the three new variants of concern -- the UK variant, South African variant and the Brazilian variant.

"It is well established by research studies in published literature that the vaccines available in our country -- both Covishield and Covaxin -- are effective against the UK and the Brazilian variants.

"The research work regarding the South African variant is ongoing at the moment," he added.

Paul urged the people not to doubt the efficacy of the vaccines.

"Please don't spread doubt. As of today, these vaccines work on the good old virus as well as the new variants," he said.

He appealed to people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and use vaccination as a tool to battle this second peak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covishield Oxford AstraZeneca
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp