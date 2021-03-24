STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CJI SA Bobde recommends Justice NV Ramana as his successor

CJI Bobde, who is set to retire on April 23, has sent the recommendation to the government and handed over a copy to Justice Ramana, the sources said.

Published: 24th March 2021 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 05:29 PM

CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana

CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has recommended Justice N V Ramana as his successor and the 48th Chief Justice of India in keeping with convention and seniority norms, according to sources.

CJI Bobde, who is set to retire on April 23, has sent the recommendation to the government and handed over a copy to Justice Ramana, the sources said.

As per norms, a written communication from the incumbent Chief Justice is sent a month before his retirement.

Justice Ramana is scheduled to take over charge as the next Chief Justice of India on April 24.

He is set to retire on August 26, 2022.

Meanwhile, the SC also issued a statement that the complaint made by Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy against Justice Ramana stood dismissed. Full statement below:

