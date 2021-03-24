Congress' Harish Rawat, family members test positive for COVID

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat and four other members of his family tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Sharing the information on Facebook, the Congress leader said he had finally been overpowered by "Corona pehelwan".

"I and four other members of my family have tested positive for corona together. All those who have come in contact with me till this afternoon must get themselves tested as it a necessary precaution," Rawat said in his post.

Rawat and his family members including his wife and daughter had got themselves tested for coronavirus earlier on Wednesday.