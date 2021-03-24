Delhi riots: Court directs police to ensure Umar Khalid's safety

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here on Wednesday directed the police to ensure safety and security of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid while bringing him for the proceedings in a case related to north-east Delhi riots.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent, DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) and DAP (Delhi Armed Police) to ensure safety and security of Khalid while bringing him to the court and taking him back to the prison.

"It is directed that while producing accused Umar Khalid in the court on any day in future, sufficient steps shall be taken by the Jail Supdtt and the DCP, DAP, III Battalion to ensure the safety and security of the applicant/accused Umar Khalid while bringing him to the court from the prison, during his production in the court and while taking him back to the prison from the court," the court said in its order.

Khalid had moved an application seeking directions towards safeguarding his security during his physical production in the court for the remand proceedings.

He was arrested in October last year in the case of violence in Khajuri Khas area. Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain is also an accused in the case.

He was also arrested in September, 2020, under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in another case related to a conspiracy in the riots.

Communal violence had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24 last year leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.