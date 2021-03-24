STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Editors Guild urges PM Modi to put in abeyance new digital media rules

The government had on February 25 announced the Information Technology (Intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics codes) Rules 2021 under the Information and Technology Act, 2000.

Published: 24th March 2021 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi speaks while attending the Griha Pravesham program being held in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put in abeyance the new digital media rules and criticised the three-tier mechanism to enforce the code of ethics, saying it was "regressive" and would be "adverse to the freedom of the press".

The government had on February 25 announced the Information Technology (Intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics codes) Rules 2021 under the Information and Technology Act, 2000.

"Part III of the Rules mandates that digital news media establish a self-regulating mechanism to resolve grievances raised by any person and empowers the government to delete, modify and block content published by digital news media.

"We are conscious of the challenges posed by the digital age, and as such, we recognize the need for self-regulation Of digital news media. However, we have grave concerns regarding the rules, which can fundamentally alter how news publishers operate over the Internet and undermine the freedom of the press in the country," the EGI said in a recent letter to Prime Minister Modi The letter has also been addressed to Union Jaw and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

According to the new rules, digital news media and OTT platforms must adhere to the code of ethics under the rules which will be enforced by a three-tier structure.

Level one includes self-regulation by publishers, level two includes self-regulation by a self-regulating body of publishers and level three will be central government oversight.

The EGI said this oversight mechanism permits officers of the government to block, delete or modify news published by digital news media which "affects the publishers' fundamental right to expression and citizens' right to access different points of views both guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution".

It said, "The concern here is the absolute decision-making power conferred upon the executive, which will inhibit digital news media and thereby press at large from fulfilling its obligations as the Fourth Estate.

"The Guild urges the ministry to withdraw such an onerous and regressive regulatory mechanism, and to initiate consultations for putting in place a more equitable self-regulatory system."

Under the new rules, anyone can file a grievance and the publisher will have to respond within 15 days of receiving it.

The Guild said that compelling publishers to respond to each and every complainant within a period as short as 15 days is "onerous".

"This again will be adverse to press freedom. The rules should have been accompanied by a form containing the details which the complainant should be obligated to furnish, to lodge a complaint. As of now, the publishers may have to spend resources to respond to incomplete, ill-intentioned and even anonymous complaints," it said.

The Guild said the rules were announced and notified on the same day and the Union government did not consult any stakeholders, including EGI, in the drafting of the rules.

"A consultation before notification of any rule ensures that concerns of stakeholders are addressed prior to the notification of the rule and that no stakeholder is disproportionately affected. In this case, consultation was critical as this is the first time the government is regulating publishers of news and current affairs and online curated content."

"In view of the concerns raised above, we request you to put the rules on abeyance and undertake meaningful consultation with all the stakeholders," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Editors Guild of India PM Modi
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp