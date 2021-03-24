STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hope India plays bigger role, says Afghan minister

“India has legitimate interests in the peace and security of Afghanistan and we are seeking a greater role for India.

Acting Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar, who is on a three-day visit to India, on Tuesday said his country seeks a greater role for India at all forums discussing the Afghan peace process.

“India has legitimate interests in the peace and security of Afghanistan and we are seeking a greater role for India. We are negotiating to make sure that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for international terrorists who are keen to turn it not just in their battlefield but into a safe haven including, unfortunately against India as well. So, India has a role not just in Afghanistan but with other regional and international partners,” he said.

Asked if India speaking to the Taliban as a part of the intra-Afghan peace process was discussed during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Atmar said it was up to India to look into the issue. On India and Pakistan reiterating their commitment to enforce the 2003 ceasefire, the Afghan foreign minister said any political measure to reduce tensions is welcome.

“Given that we are seeking peace ourselves, we consider it legitimate and necessary for both sides to talk,” he said. Atmar added Jaishankar has confirmed his participation in the Heart of Asia event at Dushanbe this month.

Atmar also met NSA Ajit Doval. “Great discussion on our cooperation in political, security & economic spheres. We stressed the need for enhanced bilateral & regional coop on addressing common security challenges & achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan,” he tweeted. 

