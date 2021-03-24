STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Air Force has shortage of 405 pilots: Govt in Lok Sabha

Published: 24th March 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 05:21 PM

MiG-21

Representational image. (Photo | Indian Air Force)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force has a shortage of 405 pilots against the authorised strength, the government told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said the number of pilots in the Indian Air Force at present is 3,834 as against the sanctioned strength of 4,239.

"There is a shortage of 405 pilots (as on March 1) in the IAF," he said, replying to a question.

He said 260 aircraft are being used for training of pilots in the force.

The trainer aircraft in the IAF included Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, Kiran MkI/IA and Hawk Mk-132 advanced jet trainer.

To a separate question on whether India can counter China effectively with hypersonic vehicles, the minister declined to answer saying the information sought is highly sensitive and classified.

"The information sought is highly sensitive and classified and cannot be divulged on the floor of the House," he said in his written reply.

Replying to another question, Naik said 1,98,881 dwelling units were planned for construction through Married Accommodation Project route and 57,875 units were already built under phase one of the project.

He said 69,904 units were planned to be built under phase two of the project out of which construction of 58,062 units was completed.

Naik said there was a plan to construct 71,102 units under phase three of the project but an in-principle decision has been taken to construct further married accommodation through the Annual Major Works Programme route.

