ITI student kidnapped for ransom in Uttar Pradesh, police on lookout

By PTI

ALIGARH: A 20-year-old ITI student has been allegedly kidnapped after his family members here received a ransom call traced to Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday.

Surindra Pal Singh, a resident of Bajheda village, had gone to attend classes at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) on Tuesday but did not return back home, his family members said.

Singh's father is a farmer.

While the family was searching for the youth, they received a call for Rs 20 lakh ransom, police said, adding that the call had been traced to Hyderabad city.

Following a complaint by the victim's family, a case of kidnapping was registered on Tuesday at Khair police station, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel said.

Three police teams have been formed to trace the missing youth, he added.