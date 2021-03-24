Maharashtra reports 31,855 new COVID-19 cases, over 5000 new infections in Mumbai alone

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported as many as 31,855 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, a health official said.

This took the state's overall caseload to 25,64,881.

Before this, the state's highest daily spike of 30,535 cases was recorded on March 21.

With 95 new deaths, the fatality count rose to 53,684, the official said.

As 15,098 patients were discharged during the day, the recovery count reached 22,62,593.

The number of active COVID- 19 cases now is 2,47,299, he said.

Mumbai city reported its highest single-day tally of 5,190 cases, which pushed its overall tally to 3,74,641.

As many as 11,610 people have died so far in the city.

Mumbai's two neighbouring cities Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli- reported 566 and 929 new cases respectively.

Pune city and its neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,566 and 1,828 new cases respectively.

Aurangabad city reported 899 cases on Wednesday.

In Nagpur city of Vidarbha region 2,965 new cases were found.

In North Maharashtra region, Nashik city reported 859 cases, while Jalgaon district recorded 725 new cases.

With 1,40,844 tests conducted during the day, the state has so far carried out 1,87,25,307 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 25,64,881, new cases: 31,855, death toll: 53,684, discharged: 22,62,593, active cases: 2,47,299, people tested so far: 1,87,25,307.

Meanwhile, Dharavi, Mumbai's largest slum, on Wednesday recorded 62 new coronavirus cases, significant growth in daily cases after a gap of nearly 10 months, a civic official said.

On May 18 last year, Dharavi had reported 85 such cases.

However, the infection count had started dropping gradually due to factors like lockdown, migration out of the slum and a number of steps taken by the administration, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

"However, with the new virus strain and easing of restrictions on movement, the cases have witnessed a surge again," he said.

With this, the overall case count in Dharavi reached 4,531, he added.

"The BMC's aggressive campaign of rapid antigen test has helped us detect more and more infection cases. We will continue the drive and also isolate the patients as soon as possible to avoid further spread," the official said.

Mumbai city reported 5,185 COVID-19 cases, the BMC said, adding that its overall tally rose to 3,74,611.

A total of 2,088 people were discharged, which took the city's tally to 3,31,322, while six deaths pushed the fatality to 11,606, the civic body said.

There are 30,760 active patients, the BMC said.

The growth rate of the viral infection between March 17 and 23 in the city was 0.79 per cent while recovery rate was 90 per cent, it said.

There are 39 active containment zones which include slums and chawls while 432 buildings have been sealed so far after patients were found there.