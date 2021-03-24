STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Mamata should wear bermudas instead of saree': Dilip Ghosh at it again

Ghosh's comment has drawn criticisms from women Trinamool leaders who took to Twitter to express their views.

Published: 24th March 2021 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

In yet another blatant display of sexism, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should wear 'bermudas' instead of a saree to highlight her leg injury.

Addressing a poll rally in Purulia on Tuesday, he said, "We have never seen someone take off their plaster. What is this sorcery? She is wearing a saree with one of her legs exposed. I have never seen anyone drape a saree like that. Wear a bermuda instead so that everyone can take a clear look".

Ghosh's comment has drawn criticisms from women Trinamool leaders who took to Twitter to express their views. Calling him a 'pervert' Trinamool MP Mohua Maitra said, "@BJP WB Pres asks in the public meeting why Mamatadi is wearing a saree, she should be wearing “Bermuda” shorts to display her leg better. And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal".

Lok Sabha MP It now appears that the role of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wrote, "BJP Bengal State President has been merely reduced to that of venom-spitting. From scathing attacks towards the CM of Bengal to violence towards TMC workers - he has conveniently crossed all limits. Shocking words, once again".

Mamata had suffered a leg injury on March 10 during her campaign at Nandigram. She was later hospitalised for two days at SSKM in Kolkata. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilip Ghosh Mamata Banerjee Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal polls
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp