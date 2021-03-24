'Mamata should wear bermudas instead of saree': Dilip Ghosh at it again

By Online Desk

In yet another blatant display of sexism, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should wear 'bermudas' instead of a saree to highlight her leg injury.

Addressing a poll rally in Purulia on Tuesday, he said, "We have never seen someone take off their plaster. What is this sorcery? She is wearing a saree with one of her legs exposed. I have never seen anyone drape a saree like that. Wear a bermuda instead so that everyone can take a clear look".

Ghosh's comment has drawn criticisms from women Trinamool leaders who took to Twitter to express their views. Calling him a 'pervert' Trinamool MP Mohua Maitra said, "@BJP WB Pres asks in the public meeting why Mamatadi is wearing a saree, she should be wearing “Bermuda” shorts to display her leg better. And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal".

Lok Sabha MP It now appears that the role of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wrote, "BJP Bengal State President has been merely reduced to that of venom-spitting. From scathing attacks towards the CM of Bengal to violence towards TMC workers - he has conveniently crossed all limits. Shocking words, once again".

Mamata had suffered a leg injury on March 10 during her campaign at Nandigram. She was later hospitalised for two days at SSKM in Kolkata.