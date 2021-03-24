STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Muslims in top echelons of country can't be pro-India': Priest calls Abdul Kalam 'jihadi'

Levelling allegations without substance, he accused late Kalam of supplying the formula of the 'atom bomb to Pakistan as DRDO chief'.

Published: 24th March 2021 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

APJ Abdul Kalam

APJ Abdul Kalam (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: The priest of a Ghaziabad temple, where a Muslim boy was thrashed for drinking water on its premises, targeted former president APJ Abdul Kalam on Tuesday over his religion, calling him a "jihadi".

"Any Muslim in the top echelons of the country cannot be pro-India and Kalam was a jihadi," Dasna Devi Temple's Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati told reporters in Aligarh.

"Kalam had formed a cell in the Rashtrapati Bhawan where any Muslim could file his grievance," the priest claimed.

In the thrashing incident, a man identified as Shirangi Nanad Yadav was arrested by police earlier.

In a video, Yadav was seen asking the boy his name, who said he was Asif.

Yadav was then seen brutally thrashing him.

