New worry? India detects novel 'double mutant' variant of coronavirus in 18 states

India recorded 47,262 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year

Published: 24th March 2021 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC volunteer wearing coronavirus themed costume participates in a COVID-19 awareness campaign in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

A new possible 'double mutant variant' of coronavirus has been detected in 18 states of India, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Though VOCs and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish or direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some states. Genomic sequencing and epidemiological studies are continuing to further analyse the situation," the ministry's press release said.

The ministry, however, said it could not be sufficiently established yet if these variants were behind the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in some states.

India recorded 47,262 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,17,34,058.

