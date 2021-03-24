STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PIL seeking ban on loudspeakers in mosques filed in Jharkhand High Court

The ‘namaaz’ on the roads and other public and private places must also be declared illegal, says the PIL.

Published: 24th March 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Kareem also said they would urge mosques to conclude religious speeches and other functions, especially the ones that use loudspeakers before 10.00 pm.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: After the row over use of loudspeakers in the mosques in Uttar Pradesh, a PIL seeking prohibition on the use of loudspeakers for 'azaan' has been filed in Jharkhand High Court. 

The PIL, filed by Deoghar resident Anuranjan Ashok, says 'azaan’ through loudspeakers creates noise pollution and troubles for others.

Before 1932, loudspeakers were not used in mosques and therefore, it has nothing to do anything with religion. “Noise pollution has become a common problem these days and hence there must be some restrictions on creating it," the petitioner said.

As per the rules, the sound of the loudspeaker should not exceed 10 decibels, but it is being violated rampantly by the mosques, he added.

Ashok further said that, though the Supreme Court has already passed an order in 2005 that loudspeakers should not be used in the mosques. “I had also written to the State Government in November last year, but no action was taken in this regard and hence, I was compelled to file the PIL in Jharkhand High Court,” said Ashok.  He has tried to put Supreme Court’s ruling into the notice of the High Court, he added.

ALSO READ | 'Azaan' sound off: Prayagraj IG bans loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am days after controversy

“Secondly, I have also pleaded in my petition that offering ‘namaaz’ on the road, other public places must also be declared illegal. There must be a law that ‘namaaz’ is offered inside the mosques without disturbing others and not on the roads or any other person's land,” said Ashok.

Notably, similar voices were raised in UP recently where Allahabad University vice-chancellor Sangita Srivastava wrote a letter to officials concerned seeking a ban on calls for prayer via loudspeakers from the mosque saying it disturbed her sleep in the morning. 

Acting swiftly over her plea, the management committee of a mosque near Allahabad University changed the direction of one of its two loudspeakers and reduced the volume.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla also shot a letter to the Ballia DM saying the volume of loudspeakers at mosques should be fixed according to the court orders. The minister further said that he was facing difficulties while discharging his duty. Shukla said the loudspeakers also hamper the studies of the students of several schools in the vicinity of the mosque.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
azaan mosque loudspeakers Jharkhand High Court
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp