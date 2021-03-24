STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajya Sabha: Opposition members ask government to reduce taxes on petrol, diesel

Biju Janata Dal member Sujeet Kumar said the 10-fold increase in cess and surcharge by the Centre in the last couple of years is against the structure of cooperative federalism.

Published: 24th March 2021 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Members from various political parties on Wednesday asked the government to reduce central taxes on petrol and diesel and give relief to the common man.

Participating in a discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 in the Rajya Sabha, Biju Janata Dal member Sujeet Kumar said the 10-fold increase in cess and surcharge by the Centre in the last couple of years is against the structure of cooperative federalism.

"Increase in cess and surcharge which has increased 10-fold in last couple of years which is not in the spirit of cooperative federalism. In fact, it is a direct assault on federal structure of the country," Kumar said.

While he appreciated Budget proposals on relaxation of time limit in reopening of income tax assessment from six years to three and hike in threshold for audit from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore for business entities having 95 per cent business in digital form, Kumar urged the government to reduce the excise component in the prices of diesel, which is as high as 39 per cent, to give relief to citizens.

Kumar also expressed concern that the allocation for education has been reduced.

"Education is the backbone of this country. Of the about Rs 6,000 crore that has been reduced vis-a-vis last year, Rs 5,000 crore has been reduced for primary education," Kumar said.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Narain Dass Gupta raised questions over the government's claim of development.

"If wheels of development are rolling at rapid pace, then why are Maharatna being sold?" Gupta asked.

He said while corporate tax has come down to 25 per cent, no concession has been given to partnerships firms and small and medium enterprises "Like the way tax has been reduced for corporates, the partnership firm, proprietary firm, who generate employment, drive manufacturing activity and trading activity, should also be considered," Gupta said.

He also claimed tax inspectors frequently violate Section 138 of the Income-tax Act by leaking information of raids to newspapers.

Gupta urged the government to make provision of minimum support price in the Budget.

Congress member Neeraj Dangi raised the issue of disinvestment and alleged that it will lead to the end of reservations in the country.

"Banks will be sold, ports will be sold, airports will be sold, railway stations have already been sold.

Entire railways and all government companies who have lakh of acres of land will be sold to the capitalists.

Even private partnership is being brought in profitable LIC," Dangi said.

He said the ruling party will try to end reservation once economic assets go into private hands as there is no provision of reservation in the private sector.

The Congress member said during the COVID-19 period there were large number of job losses and no relief has been given to the salaried class in the Budget.

"During COVID pandemic and lockdown, more than 2.1 crore jobs were finished. Despite this, the central government neither understood their mental status nor kept anything in this bill to show concern over their economic condition," he said.

IUML member Abdul Wahab said that the government must consider reducing central tax on petrol and diesel.

He said during the Manmohan Singh regime, a barrel of crude oil was costing around USD 160 but now it is only USD 65.

He also said countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh are selling petrol for around 60-70 Indian rupees, but in India, the prices are ruling close to Rs 100.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Petrol Price Hike Fuel Hike
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp