Rs 2.2K crore to be released for MPLADS 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After receiving representation from several MPs, the Centre has decided to release Rs 2,200 crore under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for installments pending prior to March 31, 2020.

The cabinet in its meeting last April had decided not to operate MPLADS for 2020-21 and 2021-22 and accordingly directed that annual budgetary outlay for 2020-21 and 2021-2022 be placed at the disposal of ministry of finance for managing the adverse economic and health impacts of Covid-19 pandemic.

However, pursuant to implementation of the decision, the ministry started receiving references from MPs, state nodal departments and district authorities requesting for the release of installments. “The Department of Expenditure has conveyed its decision to allot a sum of Rs 2,200 crore to enable the release of pending installments subject primarily to certain conditions.

Release of pending installments in respect of Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for 2019-20 shall get first priority,” said a circular issued by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation.

It says that nodal district authorities shall continue to carry out the ongoing exercise of settlement and closure of bank accounts of ex-members as no further releases for earlier years will be made.