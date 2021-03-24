STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shivraj Chouhan seeks support in Madhya Pradesh's anti-coronavirus campaigns

The economic activities will continue, but breaking the chain of infection is the top priority of the state government, he said.

Published: 24th March 2021 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed concern over the spurt in coronavirus cases in the state and appealed to the people to help the government in making its campaigns against the pandemic a success.

The chief minister wrote letters to religious heads, political parties, different organisations and media, seeking their support in making the government's 'Mera Mask Meri Suraksha' and 'Meri Holi Mere Ghar' campaigns successful.

"We need everyone's help in the awareness campaign and whatever steps are required to be taken to break the virus chain, will be taken," a public relations department official quoted Chouhan as saying.

The administration told Chouhan that nearly 1,700 coronavirus cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, including 450 in Indore and 385 in Bhopal, the official said.

"There is a need to take special measures in these two cities and also for taking other precautions," the CM was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Wednesday visited the government-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal to review the preparations at the COVID-19 centre.

He said that 390 beds are available at present in the COVID-19 centre and arrangements are being made for 120 more soon.

In the days to come 400 more beds will be made available, he said.

On the ongoing vaccination process, the minister said that 26 lakh doses have been administered to people and from April 1, persons above 45 years of age will also be vaccinated.

He also urged the people to wear masks for their and their family's safety and appealed to them to come forward to raise awareness on the issue.

