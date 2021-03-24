Snowfall: ITBP rescues 17 tourists including 3 children stranded in Sikkim's Sherathang

By ANI

SHERATHANG (Sikkim): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescued 17 tourists stranded in Sikkim's Sherathang area.

The rescue mission was carried out by the 48th Battalion of ITBP on Tuesday at 13,500 feet.

According to ITBP, three tourist vehicles with 17 tourists were stranded nearby Sherathang due to heavy snowfall.

"The tourists consisted of 3 children, 4 women and 10 men. Medical help was provided to women and a child who were feeling sick," ITBP said

"The rescue operation started on Tuesday evening and the tourists were evacuated by 10 pm," it added.