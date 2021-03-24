STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

The loss of CPM brought BJP to the fore in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

She also referred to BJP as a 'party of liars, thieves and dacoits'.

Published: 24th March 2021 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BISHANPUR: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remarked that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing the same things which were done by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) years ago.

Speaking at a public rally in Bishnupur, Mamata said: " CPI(M) is responsible for this (BJP's entry in Bengal). The loss of CPI (M) has brought BJP to the fore. BJP is doing the same things the CPI (M) used to do."

Attacking the BJP on lifting Provident Fund (PF) and gratuity payments, Mamata said that it had promised to make 10,000 teachers permanent before the elections, yet kicked them out after polls.

She also referred to BJP as a 'party of liars, thieves and dacoits'.

"We do not spew lies like Prime Minister Modi. We introduced Rupashree, to provide Rs 25,000 to a poor girl's family, We have provided free cycles. We have provided Rs 10,000 to class XII students. We will provide Rs 10,000 more if our government remains," she said.

"From May, guardians and women of every family would receive Rs 500, and Rs 1,000 for scheduled castes and tribes. Widows will receive Rs 1,000. Class XII students will receive Rs 10,000 for smartphones. and also credit cards with a limit of upto Rs 10 lakh will be provided for them," she said further on.

Speaking on the alleged attack on her earlier this month, the Chief Minister said: "A lot of people asked me how are you doing this on one leg, this was due to my willpower. Doctors advised me to remain in the hospital for 15 days. I said that I had a belief in Maa, and I will accomplish this on one leg."

Mamata also alleged that she was attacked with an iron rod, causing her to get 46 stitches on her head.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. with both sides holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM TMC West Bengal BJP Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal polls
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp