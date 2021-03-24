Three get death in 2018 Bulandshahr gangrape-murder case

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Three years after the abduction, gangrape, and murder of a minor in Bulandshahr, three convicts have been awarded death sentence by the local POCSO court on Wednesday.

The incident had created a widespread outrage in 2018 in Bualndshahr after the trio kidnapped the victim, gang-raped, and killed her while she was returning home from the coaching centre. The three persons were arrested a few days after the incident as all of them were caught on CCTV camera while waylaying the victim in a car.

On January 2, 2018, the 17-year-old student of Class XII was kidnapped by the three car-borne men while she was returning from the coaching centre in Bulandshahr. They allegedly took turns with the victim, killed her and dumped her body in a canal in Dadri in Greater Noida, around 40 km away from the crime spot.

After the investigation, police could establish the identity of the three accused -- Dilshad, Israel, and Zulfikar -- of Sikandarabad locality in Bulandshahr.

After completing the probe, the district police submitted the charge-sheet against the three in the POCSO Court of Rajesh Parashar who convicted them and awarded capital punishment.

While talking on behalf of the victim’s parents on Wednesday, her lawyer Anil Gaur said it was the victory of justice.