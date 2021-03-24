STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP minister now calls burqa 'evil custom', says will be freed like triple talaq

This comes a day after the minister wrote to the Ballia district magistrate, complaining that he is facing difficulties in discharge of his duties due to loudspeakers at mosques

Published: 24th March 2021 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 07:13 PM

veil, burqa

For representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

BALLIA: Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup Shukla on Wednesday said Muslim women will be "freed" from the practice of wearing 'burqa', which he described as an evil custom and compared it to the banned triple talaq.

This comes a day after the minister wrote to the Ballia district magistrate, complaining that he is facing difficulties in discharge of his duties due to loudspeakers at mosques and said their volume should be fixed according to the court orders.

"Muslim women will be freed from 'burqa' like triple talaq. There will come a time when they will get rid of it. There are many Muslim countries where 'burqa' is  banned," Shukla told reporters, without elaborating on his claim.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 makes the practice of instant divorce through "triple talaq" among Muslims a punishable offence.

Under the provisions of the Act, a Muslim man who pronounces "triple talaq" upon his wife can be sentenced to a jail term that may extend to three years.

Shukla, the Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs minister, said 'burqa' is "inhuman and evil custom" and added that those with progressive thinking are shunning it and not pressing for its use.

On his letter to the DM in which he raised objection to the volume of loudspeakers at the mosque near his house, the minister said on Wednesday that those having problems should dial '112' and inform police about it, adding if proper steps are not taken, he will decide further course of action.

"Namaaz is offered five times in a day, and throughout the day.

As a result of it, I face problems in doing Yoga, meditation, puja (worship) and discharging government duties," Shukla had said in the letter, referring to the Kajipura Madina Masjid in his constituency.

Shukla had said there are a number of schools in the vicinity of the mosque and the practice hampers their studies.

