Airlines may ban 15 passengers for three months for not following COVID norms on flights

The DGCA had on March 13 asked airlines to de-board passengers who do not wear their masks 'properly' despite repeated warnings and take action against them as per its rules.

Published: 25th March 2021 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers wait at NSCBI Airport in Kolkata.

Passengers wait at NSCBI Airport in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fifteen passengers, who were found violating COVID-19 norms on domestic flights of three airlines this month, may be banned for three months by the carriers, senior officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

The regulator allows carriers to ban passengers (putting them on no-fly list) for three to 24 months for not following the rules.

Senior DGCA officials said nine passengers of IndiGo, four of Alliance Air and two passengers of AirAsia India were found violating COVID-19 norms between March 15 and March 23.

While most of these passengers refused to wear masks onboard the flights, others refused to put on PPE gowns that are compulsory for those sitting in middle seats, they added.

The officials said the three airlines may put these 15 passengers on their no-fly list for a period of three months.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
