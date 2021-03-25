STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aware of China developing infrastructure in border regions opposite India: Government

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said India is also focusing on improving infrastructure in the border regions to facilitate economic development.

Published: 25th March 2021 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian Army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway.

An Indian Army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said it was aware that China is developing infrastructure in the border regions opposite India in Tibet and Xinjiang autonomous regions, and that it keeps constant watch on all developments having a bearing on country's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Replying to a written question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said India is also focusing on improving infrastructure in the border regions to facilitate economic development as also to meet the country's strategic and security requirements.

"The government is aware that China is developing infrastructure in the border regions opposite India in Tibet and Xinjiang Autonomous Regions.

The government continues to keep constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

The minister also said that in the last few years, the government has increased the budgetary allocation for construction of roads and bridges in the border areas.

This, he said, has helped provide connectivity to the local population and better logistical support to the armed forces.

"Government gives careful and special attention to improvement of infrastructure for the development of border areas, in order to facilitate the economic development of these areas as also to meet India's strategic and security requirements," he added.

Line of Actual Control LAC Standoff India-China Border Standoff
