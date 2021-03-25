Bengal polls: BJP comes out with all guns blazing as campaigning for first phase ends 

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: On the last day of the campaigning for the first phase of polls, the BJP came out with all guns blazing by deploying its 'heavy artillery'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir addressed rallies. Meanwhile, actor Mithun Chakrabarty held four roadshows in West Midnapore and Bankura districts.

While addressing a rally in Nandigram from where CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her former cabinet colleague Suvendu Adhikari, Yogi Adityanath said, "During the Left Front regime 14 years ago, 14 persons were killed here in police firing. But the TMC supremo did nothing for the martyrs. After wresting power in Bengal, the BJP-led new government will prioritise two issues. One is building up 'Sonar Bangla' and the other one is putting all TMC goons behind the bars."

Nandigram will go to the poll on April 1.

Shah addressed two rallies in Namkhana in South 24-Parganas and Gopiballavpur in Jhargram, the hometown of BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh. "Bengal’s CM is practising politics of vote bank and neglecting the poor. In this elections, she will get a befitting reply from Bengal’s electorates," he said.

Gambhir held a roadshow in Sonamukhi in the Bankura district.