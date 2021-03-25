STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal polls: Mamata's assets decreased by 45.08 per cent, says affidavit data

Published: 25th March 2021 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's asset value has decreased by 45.08 per cent now compared to what it was during the 2016 assembly elections.

Banerjee, who is contesting this year's assembly election from Nandigram, has in her affidavit which was submitted along with her nomination to the Election Commission declared her total worth to be Rs 16,72,352.

The Trinamool Congress supremo's asset during the 2016 election when she contested from Bhawanipore constituency in the city was Rs 30,45,013, the 'Analysis of criminal, financial education, gender and other details of candidates' for West Bengal phase II polling stated.

Assets of Banerjee's party colleagues Mamata Bhunia and Sukumar De, who are in the poll fray, decreased by 37.53 per cent and 36.18 per cent respectively.

CPI(M)'s Panskura Purba candidate Sk Ibrahim Ali witnessed a surpsiring 2141.48 per cent growth in his asset, the highest among candidates between 2016-2021, it said.

Ali's total asset during the 2016 elections, when he contested from the same seat was Rs 49,730.

This year his total worth is Rs 10,64,956.

TMC sitting MLA of Kakdwip, Manturam Pakhira's assets grew by a considerable 735.95 per cent, the report said.

In 2016 Pakhira's net worth was Rs 8,02,335.

It has increased to Rs 59,04,754 this year.

In the second phase polling will be held on April 1 in Bankura (Part II), Paschim Medinipur (Part II), Purba Medinipur (Part II), South 24 Pargana (Part 1).

