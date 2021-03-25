Biden admin announces resumption of Homeland Security Dialogue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Joe Biden administration has announced that the Homeland Security Dialogue, which had been discontinued by the Donald Trump government, will be re-established.

The decision to re-establish the dialogue came a day after Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, spoke to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and decided to further strengthen the partnership between India and the Homeland Security Department. “Mayorkas and Sandhu agreed to re-establish the US-India Homeland Security Dialogue and to discuss important issues such as cyber security, emerging technology and addressing violent extremism,” said a statement.

According to the statement, Mayorkas and Sandhu highlighted the positive engagement between the two countries during the Biden administration. The readout also mentioned the Quad meeting which addresses major commitments to cooperate on Covid-19, climate change and cyber security.