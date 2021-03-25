STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP slams Sanjay Raut for rallying behind Anil Deshmukh despite corruption allegations

Singh had last week written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in which he alleged that Deshnmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars and hotels.

Published: 25th March 2021 03:19 PM

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Thursday hit out at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his refusal to seek state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation despite "serious" allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

ALSO READ | Issue of ex-Mumbai top cop's letter now over for MVA: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Darekar said, "Sena leader Sanjay Raut had no problem in seeking the resignation of Sanjay Rathod, a minister who belonged to his own party, over his alleged involvement in the suspicious death of a young woman last month."

Rathod resigned as state minister in February.

"However, he is refusing to demand NCP leader and home minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation despite serious charges levelled against him by Param Bir Singh. Is Raut a spokesperson of the NCP or the Shiv Sena?" the Leader of Opposition in state Legislative Council said.

Raut is throwing his weight behind Deshmukh and said there is no need for his resignation, Darekar said.

