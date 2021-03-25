STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Blocking of URLs jumped by nearly 20 times in five years, says government

The blocking of URLs by the government surged by nearly 20 times between the year 2015 and 2020.

Published: 25th March 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The blocking of URLs by the government surged by nearly 20 times between the year 2015 and 2020. The number of blocked URLs was 500 in 2015, while it crossed 9,800 in 2020, Sanjay Dhotre, minister of state for the IT Ministry, informed Parliament on Wednesday. 

The information by the Ministry of IT has come at a time when debate on censorship on social media contents is at its peak. “The government has directed for blocking of 500, 633, 1,385, 2,799, 3,635 and 9,849 number of URLs during the years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively under the provision of section 69A of the IT Act, 2000,” he said in a written reply before the Lok Sabha.

The blocked URLs also include those of Facebook and Twitter. According to an earlier reply in the Lok Sabha, 1,717 Facebook and 2,731 Twitter URLs were blocked in 2020. Information/websites/URLs can be blocked under Section 69A of that Act, on matters relating to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to the above, he said.

The ministry said cyberspace is a complex environment of people, software, hardware and services on the Internet. “With borderless cyberspace coupled with the possibility of instant communication and anonymity along with technological advancement the reach of social media for interaction has increased globally. Because of such features, specifically the option to remain anonymous, certain miscreants use abusive language on social media platforms.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
URL blocking internet
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp