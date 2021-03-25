STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress demands probe into charges of corruption against BJP leaders in Bengal

There was no comment available from the BJP on the audio, which was not authenticated by the Congress either.

Published: 25th March 2021 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday demanded a probe into charges of corruption and morality made against BJP leaders in West Bengal in a purported audio clip which has gone viral on social media and questioned the silence of top BJP leaders.

Congress leaders Amee Yajnik, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Jasbir Singh Gill and Supriya Shrinate alleged at a press conference that the purported audio tape shared by a local journalist is between a BJP candidate and a leader of the party in West Bengal.

"The Congress wants a probe into the charges made in the audio and we expect that the prime minister, home minister and the BJP leadership breaks its silence on the issue," Shrinate told reporters, adding that a BJP minister in Karnataka had to resign after a video went viral.

