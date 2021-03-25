COVID-19: 35,952 new cases in Maharashtra, 5,505 in Mumbai alone

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra recorded 35,952 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began.

Mumbai city also witnessed a record rise in cases during the day, health officials said.

It took the caseload in the state to 26,00,833.

The state has added over one lakh cases in the last four days.

With 111 fatalities reported on Thursday, the death toll reached 53,795.

Mumbai city reported 5,505 new cases, its highest daily rise till now, while the nearby Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation reported 1,027 cases, its highest rise so far.

Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,340 and 1,747 new cases, respectively.

As many as 1,340 cases were reported in other areas of the Pune district.

In the Marathwada region, Aurangabad reported 1,380 cases while 958 cases were detected in Nanded district.

Nagpur city and Nagpur district (barring city) added 2,656 and 1,014 cases, respectively.

Pune city reported highest 16 deaths during the day, followed by Nagpur city where 14 people succumbed to the infection.

With the discharge of 20,444 patients from hospitals, the recovery count in the state increased to 22,83,037.

There are 2,62,685 active cases now.

As many as 1,53,447 coronavirus tests were carried out on Thursday, taking the total to 1,88,78,754.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 26,00,833, new cases: 35,952, death toll: 53,795, discharged: 22,83,037, active cases: 2,62,685, people tested so far: 1,88,78,754.

The Mumbai civic body on Thursday said it had completed administering 10 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the aim now was to increase the target to one lakh per day.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official also said the civic body had conducted 40,400 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, and the number of reports that returned positive was 5,458, a positivity rate of 13.5 per cent, of which 83 per cent were asymptomatic cases.

The number of deaths from the infection on Tuesday stood at 10, he added.

On Wednesday, 47,000 tests were conducted, and 5,365, or 12 per cent, people were detected with the infection, of which 84 per cent were asymptomatic, he said, adding that the number of deaths was six.

He said the BMC planned to increase the number of beds for treatment from 13,773 now, of which 5,140 are empty, to 21,000 in the next 15 days.

He said the figure of 21,000 beds to fight the outbreak over the next six to eight weeks was reached at by looking at a scenario where the number of cases per day in the metropolis reached 10,000, and by assuming some 15 per cent people who showed symptoms would be treated institutionally.

The BMC planned to increase the number of COVID-19 tests per day to 60,000, the official added.

He said the mortality rate was low at 0.3 per cent of the 56,220 positive cases between February 10 and March 21 this year, with the city seeing 200 deaths during this period, or 4.6 deaths per day.

The low mortality rate and the adequate number of beds meant the BMC was in complete control of the outbreak situation but people must not let their guard down and should follow all COVID-19 norms strictly, the official added.