STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Democratic rights will be curtailed if BJP returns to power in Assam: Medha Patkar

The Narmada Bachao Andolan leader alleged that the saffron party is working only for big industrialists and not for commoners.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Social activist Medha Patkar addresses media at Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti Head Office in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

Social activist Medha Patkar addresses media at Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti Head Office in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Appealing to the voters to exercise their franchise in favour of jailed anti-CAA movement leader Akhil Gogoi, social activist Medha Patkar on Thursday claimed that people's democratic rights will be curtailed if the BJP returns to power in Assam.

The Narmada Bachao Andolan leader alleged that the saffron party is working only for big industrialists and not for commoners.

"This assembly election is a fight between those selling farmers' lands and those protecting them. Akhil Gogoi is fighting for land rights of poor farmers in Assam," she told reporters. After Gogoi was put behind the bars, the closed toll gates were reopened, construction of big dams began and several more such "anti-people" work resumed, she said.

"If you give the BJP five more years, it will be devastating for the people of Assam. There will be no rights for the people. Akhil Gogoi is the voice against the corruption of BJP and its minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. That's why he is languishing in jail," she said.

Patkar reached Assam on Wednesday and joined an election procession at Sivasagar, from where Gogoi is contesting as a candidate of his newly floated outfit Raijor Dal.

Polling will be held in the constituency in the first phase on March 27.

"Yesterday, I saw that all commoners especially youth of Sivasagar were on the streets. They realised that injustice has been meted out to Akhil Gogoi," she said.

The social activist alleged that the BJP governments at the Centre and state work only for big corporate houses.

"They are corporatising agriculture by implementing the three infamous farm laws.

In the future, these laws will affect Assam also.

To save the state, we need voices like Akhil Gogoi which is why he has to win the election," Patkar said.

Gogoi was last year admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after contracting COVID-19.

He is still undergoing treatment for other ailments.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested him in December 2019 for his alleged role in the violent anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests across the state.

In Gogoi's absence, his 85-year-old mother Priyada is leading Raijor Dal's poll campaign in Sivasagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medha Patkar Assam elections Assam assembly elections
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp