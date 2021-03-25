STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Do not have de-radicalisation camps of any kind in J&K: Naravane

Speaking at the India Economic Conclave, Gen Naravane also said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly.

Published: 25th March 2021 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir lockdown

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday said no de-radicalisation camps of any kind existed in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that the focus of the government was to increase education and employment avenues for youths of the union territory.

Speaking at the India Economic Conclave, Gen Naravane also said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly.

"We do not have any de-radicalisation camps of any kind. So, I don't think we should get that impression that we are herding any local people together in some camps somewhere and trying to brainwash them," he said.

"Nothing like that is happening on the ground. But yes the youths are prone to join the militant ranks for various reasons, including, you know it is a very romantic kind of a thing to hold a gun, take your photo and put it out on social media. So that remains a concern," the Army chief added.

His remarks came in response to a question that had reference to de-radicalisation camps and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir Gen Naravane also listed the steps for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir such as opening up avenues for education outside the union territory and increasing employment opportunities for them as part of efforts to deal with the situation.

"If your basic needs are being met, then nobody will join the ranks of the militants and that is where the focus is now. It is not just by the Army but by the government as a whole," he said.

In January last year, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said de-radicalisation camps are operating in the country as it is necessary to isolate people who are completely radicalised.

Gen Rawat made the comments while delving into the situation in Kashmir.

To a question, the Army chief said radicalisation does have a religious slant to it, but not as much as people would like to believe.

"I think the people of Jammu and Kashmir know what is good for them. They are also under the shadow of the guns and sometimes are forced into a particular direction or forced to make certain statements because the security forces cannot be everywhere all the time," he said.

"We have to follow the laws of the land; the terrorists do not (have to). Therefore, their power to coax and extract a particular kind of behaviour from the population will always be slightly more," Gen Naravane added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MM Naravane Indian Army Article 370
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp