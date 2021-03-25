STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana bans public celebrations on Holi as COVID cases swell

Published: 25th March 2021 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Wednesday banned public celebrations of upcoming Holi festival in the wake of the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the recent weeks.

During the past few days, Haryana has been reporting over 800 new cases daily.

"The Haryana government has banned public celebrations of Holi in view of (rise in number of cases of) corona," Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.

The state reported six COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 3,110 and the tally to 2,82,569 with 981 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.

 While two deaths were from Ambala, a fatality each was reported from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Hisar and Jind districts.

Among the districts to report fresh cases included Gurgaon (186), Karnal (126), Ambala (146)  and Panchkula (95).

The number of active cases in the state were 6,745.

The recovery rate was 96.51 per cent, according to the bulletin.

Among the worst-hit districts which are witnessing a surge in cases include Gurugram, Karnal, Ambala and Panchkula.

This year, Holi falls on March 29.

