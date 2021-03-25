STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manipur Congress MLAs seek recall of Governor Najma Heptulla

The delegation said the 12 MLAs were appointed as Parliamentary secretaries and it was challenged in the high court which in its judgment declared the appointment as unconstitutional and illegal.

Published: 25th March 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla. | PTI File Photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A delegation of Congress MLAs from Manipur on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking to either recall Governor Najma Heptulla or ensure that she discharges her constitutional duties, alleging that she has been sitting on the party’s demand of disqualifying 12 BJP MLAs and not deciding the matter expeditiously.

The delegation said the 12 MLAs were appointed as Parliamentary secretaries and it was challenged in the high court which in its judgment declared the appointment as unconstitutional and illegal. “We had submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur and the Governor sought the opinion of the ECI. The ECI has already given its opinion to the Governor in January.

Till now, the Governor is sitting on the opinion and her decision for the last three months. We have requested her for an appointment and she has not given an appointment to us,” the delegation informed Kovind. Manipur PCC chief Govindas Konthoujam alleged that the Constitution has been violated in Manipur, since the formation of the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Najma Heptulla Manipur governor
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp