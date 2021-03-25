Manipur Congress MLAs seek recall of Governor Najma Heptulla

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A delegation of Congress MLAs from Manipur on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking to either recall Governor Najma Heptulla or ensure that she discharges her constitutional duties, alleging that she has been sitting on the party’s demand of disqualifying 12 BJP MLAs and not deciding the matter expeditiously.

The delegation said the 12 MLAs were appointed as Parliamentary secretaries and it was challenged in the high court which in its judgment declared the appointment as unconstitutional and illegal. “We had submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur and the Governor sought the opinion of the ECI. The ECI has already given its opinion to the Governor in January.

Till now, the Governor is sitting on the opinion and her decision for the last three months. We have requested her for an appointment and she has not given an appointment to us,” the delegation informed Kovind. Manipur PCC chief Govindas Konthoujam alleged that the Constitution has been violated in Manipur, since the formation of the government.