'Rahul Gandhi making same poll pledges unfulfilled elsewhere': Shivraj attacks Congress in Assam

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday launched an all-out attack against the Congress and its former president Rahul Gandhi in Assam. He addressed an election rally in the Palasbari assembly segment of the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, where he fired verbal salvos at Gandhi and his party.

“What does Indian National Congress (INC) mean? It means Irresponsible, Nepotism and Corrupted, while Rahul means Rejected, Absent-Minded, Hopeless, Useless, and Liar. There is no bigger liar than Rahul Gandhi,” Chouhan said.

“In 2018 assembly polls, he (Rahul) promised to waive off farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh on coming to power. He had announced that the CM would be changed if the loans weren’t waived off within 10 days in MP, but it didn’t happen. Neither the loan up to Rs 2 lakh were waived off nor was the CM changed. He had also promised unemployment allowance in MP, but not even a single penny was given to any jobless youth in MP as unemployment allowance during the Congress rule,” Chouhan said.

“It’s poll season again and he (Rahul) is making similar promises in Assam now. He is giving five guarantees and also asking youths to fill job registration forms. He made similar promises in MP three years back, but none of them were fulfilled. He promised to waive off farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh of lakhs of farmers in MP, but the farmers instead got recovery notices from the banks,” Chouhan said while showing copies of notices sent by banks to loan defaulter farmers of MP in 2019.

Hitting out at the Congress for aligning with Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam, he said the Congress does not respect its own leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, but "shamelessly" embraces Ajmal, who is the biggest threat to Assam’s security and culture. I want to ask Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, what made them align with Ajmal in Assam, tie-up with whom was refused even by Tarun Gogoi.”

Responding to the MP CM's jibe at Rahul Gandhi, the MP Congress general secretary (media) KK Mishra termed Shivraj as "Senseless, Hopeless, Idiot, Virus, Rigid, Absent-Minded and Joker".