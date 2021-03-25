RT-PCR must at Maha Kumbh, says Uttarakhand HC

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday directed that RT-PCR test report will be mandatory for everyone visiting Haridwar for the Mahakumbh.

A division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Verma said the state government should ensure that SOPs issued by the Centre and state are strictly implemented.

The government must ensure that no pilgrim/visitor is allowed to enter the Haridwar and Rishikesh Kumbh Mela areas and the state “until and unless the person carries a certificate indicating he/she is not Covid-19 positive”.