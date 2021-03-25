STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SGPC offices to remain closed on March 26 in support of Bharat Bandh call by farmer unions

SGPC president Jagir Kaur said that the offices of the SGPC would be kept closed in support of the call of Bharat Bandh.

Published: 25th March 2021 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 10:51 PM

farmers protests

Farmers gather at Gazipur border during their protest against Centre's agri-laws in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

AMRITSAR: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), apex religious body of the Sikhs, has supported the Bharat Bandh call given for March 26 by the farmer unions and decided to close its offices on Friday.

SGPC president Jagir Kaur said that the offices of the SGPC would be kept closed in support of the call of Bharat Bandh.

Farmer unions have called for a Bharat Bandh on March 26, when their protest at Delhi's borders against the Centre's three new farm laws completes four months.

"The SGPC is involved in the struggle of the farmers and would be a part of the Bharat Bandh on March 26," Kaur said.

"Also, on Friday, the 'Nagar Kirtan' (being taken out from Amritsar to Delhi to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur) would reach Sri Fatehgarh Sahib and halt there for one day and leave for the next phase on March 27. I appeal to the sangat to make arrangements accordingly for the reception of Nagar Kirtan at every phase after March 26, with an interval of one day," she added.

She said the government of India should "give up its stubbornness and repeal anti-farmer laws".

"Governments have a duty to represent the interests of all sections. The SGPC is fully involved in the struggle of the farmers and the services for the farmers would continue," she said.

Meanwhile, Kaur said that she has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the reopening of Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

"Now that all the institutions and places of worship closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic are reopening as usual, the corridor of Sri Kartarpur Sahib should also be reopened," she said.

"The long silence of the government of India after the decision of the government of Pakistan to reopen the corridor was not right. The government should take a decision on this matter soon," Kaur added.

