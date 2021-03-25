STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held for college student’s murder in UP

There were multiple injuries on the body indicating it was a murder,” said Shahjahanpur SP S Anand, adding that some of the classmates of the victim were taken into custody.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Three persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old college student whose decomposed body was found near a canal in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh a day before.

Hari Om Singh was studying in the law college run by former Union minister Chinmayanand’s trust, Mumukshu Ashram, and had gone missing after appearing for his third semester exams on March 19.
“We were searching for the student after his family filed a ‘missing’ FIR on March 20. On Tuesday, we recovered his body near a canal in the forest area of Katra. There were multiple injuries on the body indicating it was a murder,” said Shahjahanpur SP S Anand, adding that some of the classmates of the victim were taken into custody.

During questioning, one of them told police that they killed Hari Om because he had molested his girlfriend. To take revenge, three of them took the victim to a forest and attacked him with a sickle, the SP said. They have been arrested and booked for murder.

Hari Om’s body was recovered the same day when a 23-year-old college student, who was found with severe burn injuries along a national highway in Shahjahanpur last month, succumbed in Lucknow Civil Hospital. According to SP Anand, the doctors treating her said she had shown great recovery but her condition deteriorated suddenly and she died around 2 am on Tuesday. 

Three sentenced to death in 2018 rape-murder case  
Three persons were awarded a death sentence by a local POCSO court on Wednesday for abducting, raping and killing a minor girl in Bulandshahr in 2018. The incident had sparked widespread outrage after the girl, a student of Class XII, on her way back home from tuition  classes was kidnapped by the accused on a car and later, raped and murdered. The accused were arrested a few days after the incident. The police revealed the case after arresting the three – Dilshad, Israel and Zulfikar — of Sikandarabad locality in Bulandshahr.

