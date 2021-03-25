TMC worker killed in clash with CPI(M)-ISF; five arrested

By PTI

BARUIPUR: A TMC activist has been killed in a clash with members of opposition alliance CPI(M) and Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.

Suddenly, a clash erupted between TMC activists and ISF and CPI(M) members in the area, leading to head injury to 60-year-old Ruhul Amin Middye, a member of the ruling party in the state, a police officer said.

Middye was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

Based on a police complaint lodged by a TMC activist, a case has been registered against 15 people, of whom five have already been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the others, the officer added.